Gunshots ring out in Kasol as parking disagreement turns violent, tourist shoots local youth; 4 arrested | Video

The situation rapidly escalated after an argument broke out between two groups. The confrontation soon became physical, and gunshots were allegedly fired during the clash.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/kasol-firing-incident-funshots-ring-out-parking-dispute-turns-violent-tourist-shoots-local-youth-arrested-injured-video-8431858/ Copy

A tourist from Punjab was seen shooting at a local in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol. Image Credit: @iNikhilsaini/X

Panic gripped Kasol in Himachal Pradesh after the sound of gunshots interrupted the area’s usual lively atmosphere. A man from Punjab allegedly opened fire, leaving a local resident injured.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Kullu district hamlet, which is currently witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals as soaring temperatures drive travellers from the neighbouring plains to the hills.

This is from Kasol, one of the last surviving spots for international tourists. Tourists openly aiming guns at people in the middle of the market. The reason is still unknown, but this is where the state of law and order has reached. Guns being pointed at people in broad daylight… pic.twitter.com/5PtW5bLBXR — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 30, 2026

According to reports, an argument broke out between two groups at the popular Green Valley hotel around 6 pm over an unspecified issue. The confrontation soon turned violent and escalated into a physical altercation, during which gunshots were allegedly fired.

Local man injured

A local man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and collapsed in pain. Videos circulating online show him making his way out of the hotel’s parking lot while several tourists trail behind. Moments later, another local is seen carrying the injured man on his back to a safer location.

The tourist allegedly followed the injured local even as he was being rushed for medical treatment. According to witnesses, he attempted to reload his gun to fire more shots but was stopped by those with him before he could do so.

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and took four Punjab-based tourists into custody. They are currently being questioned in connection with the case. The detained individuals have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Tarn Taran, Aman Randhawa of Amritsar, Sukhmandeep Singh of Ferozepur and Karndeep Singh of Gurdaspur. Authorities are also searching for another accused, Taman, a resident of Gurdaspur, who is on the run.

Authorities have initiated legal action by registering a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Police teams are now trying to trace the weapon and establish the circumstances that triggered the incident.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the tourist town, which attracts large numbers of visitors every year. The area has often been in the spotlight for issues related to drug use and tensions between tourists and local residents.

With inputs from agencies