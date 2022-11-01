Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 44 seats out of 68.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: How Will Shimla Rural Fare For Congress?

Kasumpti Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh and is also part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

The AAP, BJP, and Congress have released the names of candidates for the 68 constituencies.

In Kasumpti, it is Suresh Bhardwaj (BJP) vs Anirudh Singh (Congress) vs Rajesh Channa (AAP).

In 2017, Anirudh Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Vijay Jyoti of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 9397 votes.

Himachal Pradesh Voter statistics

Category of voters

Male voters: 28,54,945

Female voters: 27,37,845

Third Gender voters: 38

Total voters: 55,92,828

Polling stations

Urban Polling Stations 646

Rural Polling Stations 7,235

Total Polling Stations 7,881

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

