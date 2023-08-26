Home

Amid Outrage Over UP Slap Video, Another Student Thrashed By Teacher At Kathua School For Writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Blackboard

A students was reported beaten up by his teacher at a school in J-K's Kathua district for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on the blackboard.

The incident triggered protests in the area. (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Amid the widespread outrage the over infamous slap video from a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarpur, a similar incident, allegedly fueled by communal hatred, came to the fore from Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir where a student was viciously beaten by a teacher at a government higher secondary school for scribbling “Jai Shri Ram” on the blackboard in the classroom.

The student reportedly sustained injuries in the assault and was later hospitalized, reports said. The incident triggered protests in the area as right-wing outfits and locals hit the roads, demanding stringent action against the accused teacher.

Breaking Reports of a student beaten mercilessly by teacher, at Govt Higher Secondary School, Bani, Distt Kathua, Jammu Kashmir allegedly for writing Jai Shri Ram on black board. Kid hospitalised. Locals are protesting against the teacher Retweet itpic.twitter.com/HdOaYqh9hC — Aquib Mir (@aquibmir71) August 26, 2023

Police said they have registered an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, against the teacher and principal of the government-run school.

Following the incident, the district administration said they have formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. As per a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Kathua, the committee will comprise of Sub Divisional Magistrate of Bani, the Deputy Chief Education Officer of Kathua and the principal of the government higher secondary school in Kharote, India Today reported.

The incident comes a day after a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar asked students to slap their classmate, allegedly because the boy belonged to the minority community.

On Friday, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the students taking turns to slap their classmate as the boy stands there crying in humiliation and pain while the primary school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, keeps egging his classmates to continue the assault.

“Jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai (all the Muslim students here)…” the teacher can clearly be heard in the video as she encourages other students hit the boy with more force. “Why don’t you hit him with force,” Tyagi tells one of the students after he hits the boy.

The school is Neha Public School.

Muzaffar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The teacher is Tripta Tyagi. She made other students beat a Muslim Student. She does this regularly. So what is the use of going to the moon? pic.twitter.com/c5GSey8DSD — Reshma Alam (@reshma_alamD) August 25, 2023

The teacher was booked under relevant section of the law on Saturday even as she tried to “justify” her actions under the garb of “disciplining the child” while claiming that she asked the students to slap their classmate as she was “handicapped” and could not do so herself.

