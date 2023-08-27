Home

Kathua Teacher Who Thrashed Student For Writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Arrested, Principal Absconding

Kuldeep Singh alleged that his son was beaten up by teacher Farooq Ahmad and school principal Mohd Hafiz at the government school in Kathua.

The boy sustained injuries in the assault and was hospitalized.

Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir: A government school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district who allegedly subjected a Class 10 student to corporal punishment for scribbling ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the classroom blackboard has been arrested while the principal of the establishment is still absconding, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the principal of the Government Higher Secondary School (Bani) is also accused of physically assaulting the teenager and is absconding, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Neeraj Kumar was kicked and slapped by his teacher and Principal – Farooq Ahmad and Hafiz for allegedly writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on his class blackboard in Bani of #Kathua district. As per officials he has suffered internal injuries. Protests broke out on Saturday.#Jammu pic.twitter.com/VAbN046DVD — Arjun Sharma (अर्जुन शर्मा) (@arjunsharma_86) August 26, 2023

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas has constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident which sparked protests by students and parents on Saturday.

On August 25, police said a complaint was made by Kuldeep Singh alleging that his son was beaten up by teacher Farooq Ahmad and school principal Mohd Hafiz.

A case was registered at Police Station Bani under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and a team headed by the local SHO visited the school premises and apprehended the teacher, they said.

“The principal is absconding and a search is going on to arrest him, while further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

The committee constituted by the deputy commissioner will have Sub Divisional Magistrate Bani, Deputy Chief Education Officer Kathua and Principal Government Higher Secondary School Kharote, as its members.

” the committee members are directed to inquire into the matter and submit the fact finding report along with specific comments and recommendations to this office within two days positively in order to proceed further in the matter. Moreover, the committee is also directed to fix the responsibility against the culprit regarding the incident,” Minhas said in an order.

The incident triggered protests in the area as right-wing outfits and locals hit the roads, demanding stringent action against the accused teacher. The protesters alleged that the student was thrashed by the teacher and the principal for writing a religious slogan on the classroom board.

Breaking Reports of a student beaten mercilessly by teacher, at Govt Higher Secondary School, Bani, Distt Kathua, Jammu Kashmir allegedly for writing Jai Shri Ram on black board. Kid hospitalised. Locals are protesting against the teacher Retweet itpic.twitter.com/HdOaYqh9hC — Aquib Mir (@aquibmir71) August 26, 2023

The incident comes a day after a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar asked students to slap their classmate, allegedly because the boy belonged to the minority community.

On Friday, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the students taking turns to slap their classmate as the boy stands there crying in humiliation and pain while the primary school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, keeps egging his classmates to continue the assault.

The school is Neha Public School.

Muzaffar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The teacher is Tripta Tyagi. She made other students beat a Muslim Student. She does this regularly. So what is the use of going to the moon? pic.twitter.com/c5GSey8DSD — Reshma Alam (@reshma_alamD) August 25, 2023

“Jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai (all the Muslim students here)…” the teacher can clearly be heard in the video as she encourages other students hit the boy with more force. “Why don’t you hit him with force,” Tyagi tells one of the students after he hits the boy.

(With PTI inputs)

