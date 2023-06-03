KAVACH: The Anti-Collision System That Could Have Saved Lives in Odisha

Home

KAVACH: The Anti-Train Collision System That Could Have Saved Lives in Odisha

According to ANI, Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the railways, stated that Kawach was not present on the line where the tragedy occurred. So, we can certainly say that India's KAVACH could have saved a lot of lives.

New Delhi: The recent train collision catastrophe at the Odhisa train route resulted in more than 230 fatalities and more than 900 injuries; at this time, KAVACH technology is receiving the greatest attention.

KAVACH is an anti-collision technology developed in India to prevent train accidents. This anti-collision technology reduces the chances of an error to the margin of a single error in 10,000 years.

The KAVACH technology, in more technical terms, is known as Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Automatic Train Protection System (ATP) system. It is aimed at bringing down the number of rail accidents to zero. The technology has also received a SIL4 certification, reinforcing that it can reduce the chances of error to one in 10,000 years.

KAVACH uses a network of devices mounted on two trains moving towards each other to avoid a collision. The devices work with the help of radio technology and Global positioning systems (GPS). This system avoids the risk of collision by precisely assessing the course of two trains at “collision risk” and automatically initiating the braking system.

In addition to supporting railway operations in challenging weather situations like dense fog, Kavach was created to help locomotive pilots avoid Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) and overspeeding. The device ensures improved control over train speed and averts potential accidents by automatically deploying brakes as needed.

#WATCH | The rescue operation has been completed, now we are starting the restoration work. Kawach was not available on this route: Amitabh Sharma, Railways Spokesperson on #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/s8Q0Kb4goE — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

