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KC Venugopal makes BIG statement ahead of Assembly election, says BJP wont open account in Kerala

KC Venugopal makes BIG statement ahead of Assembly election, says BJP won’t open account in Kerala

Venugopal said that the party examined the economic situation of the state and came with the guarantees as even in a progressive state like Kerala, the women were "suffering like anything".

KC Venugopal

New Delhi: Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Wednesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to open an account in Kerala and asserted that the UDF’s proposed welfare guarantees, similar to those made in Karnataka and Telangana, will prove successful in the southern state also.

Venugopal said that there was only a perception that the BJP was a threat to the UDF in Kerala as the saffron party only had a “nominal” success in the recent local body polls. “It is only a perception. Nothing is there. Just two months before, the local body elections happened. How many district panchayat members did they get?

“How many municipalities did they get? Very nominal. There is nothing substantial. The BJP cannot open any account in Kerala,” the Congress general secretary said. When asked whether the welfare guarantees made during the Assembly polls in Karnataka and Telangana, where the Congress won, would work in Kerala, Venugopal answered in the affirmative.

He said that that party did its homework before announcing the five guarantees, which includes free bus travel for all women and a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to college-going girl students. Venugopal said that the party examined the economic situation of the state and came with the guarantees as even in a progressive state like Kerala, the women were “suffering like anything”.

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“You have to understand, whenever they are going for fieldwork — whether they are agricultural labourer, MGNREGA worker, cashew worker, or fisherwoman — you can see the amount of pressure they are carrying is enormous.

“Their life has become miserable. The UDF feels that we have to support the women of Kerala. That is why the free bus service for Kerala women. Secondly, there is the Rs 25 lakh insurance for health related issues and the welfare pension will be increased to Rs 3,000,” he said.

Regarding who would be the chief minister candidate of the Congress-led UDF, Venugopal said that the party does not have the tradition of projecting a CM face anywhere.

“This election is not about making anybody the chief minister of Kerala. In 2016 also, Pinarayi Vijayan was not projected as the CM face for the LDF in Kerala.

“Don’t worry about these things. After the election, Congress will immediately find a CM, and he will run the state along with others,” he said.

Venugopal, also the MP from Alappuzha parliamentary constituency, said that the party wants a change in public life in Kerala and good governance and this is what the UDF is promising the people of the state.

“That is what is more important,” he said.

He claimed that the people of the state were looking for a change as they have been suffering under the LDF rule for the last 10 years. “This LDF government has become anti-people government. So, in every aspect, they are completely disturbing people’s mindset.

“Now people want to have a change in government. Every sector, you can see that, youth, women, farmers, and labourers, all are unhappy with this government attitude,” Venugopal said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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