New Delhi: At a time when the Centre extended the lockdown till May 17, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till May 29. While extending the lockdown, the state government said that it can't take the risk by lifting it at a time when the state has made considerable progress in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the public should complete the purchase of essential items by 6 PM and they should reach their residences early as possible. He also said that there will be a curfew in the state from 7 PM. However, he warned that if anyone is found outside, police will initiate action against them.

"We are fully prepared with medical equipment. We are ready to face any eventuality. People should cooperate with us. Elders above 65 years should not come out if there is no medical emergency. Children should also not be allowed outside," he said.

Notably, Telangana became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown beyond May 17 announced by the Centre last week.

The nationwide lockdown in the state was to end on May 7 but the cabinet decided to extend it by another 22 days. In the cabinet meeting, the state government decided not to give any relaxations in Hyderabad and five other red zone districts.

The Chief Minister said the guidelines issued by the Centre allowing economic activity in orange and green zones will be followed, but no activity will be allowed in Hyderabad and other red zone districts except the construction activity.