New Delhi: Hours after reports emerged of 12 Telangana Congress MLAs seeking to merge with ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the remaining legislators have now alleged that Chandhrasekhar Rao is ‘buying’ Congress lawmakers.

Congress state unit head N Uttam Kumar Reddy lashed out at TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and said, “These Congress MLAs were purchased piece-by-piece by KCR. They are not a group.”

In a massive setback to the Congress, 12 of its 18 MLAs in the state on Thursday met Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and gave him a representation seeking to merge their group with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), headed by Rao, popularly known as KCR.

Speaking on the row, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a TRS minister said, “They (Congress MLAs) don’t trust their party leadership so they are saying that this govt (TRS) is better as there is development & welfare in the state.”

Hyderabad: Congress leaders including the party’s state chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy who were protesting outside assembly have been taken in preventive custody.12 Congress MLAs had earlier met Telangana Assembly Speaker,and gave him a representation to merge with TRS pic.twitter.com/N1kNPWmLWz — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Reddy further alleged that KCR had been purchasing these MLAs with his “ill-gotten money from contractors”.

Each time a Congress MLA defected to the TRS, the Congress had submitted disqualification petition to the Speaker, he said, adding, each of them should have been disqualified at that point of time itself.

“Now, they kept purchasing and last purchase of MLAs was this morning. They say they are a group, and two-third. Supreme Court has held in many cases that Speaker does not have the power to merge a national party into a regional party”, Reddy said.

Rohith Reddy, representing Tandur constituency, became the 12th MLA to jump the ship Thursday, boosting the strength of the defectors to two-third of the Congress Legislature Party, which would insulate them from action under the anti-defection law.

Congress strength in the 119-member House came down to 18 after Uttam Kumar Reddy tendered his resignation from the Assembly Wednesday after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda in the recent elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy Thursday had said they have been trying to approach the Speaker but he was not “traceable”. “This is a completely illegal act. KCR is cheating the mandate of the people of Telangana”, he remarked.

“We will fight in the courts and on the streets”, he said when asked the options that the Congress would pursue now.

The state Congress chief said they had recently filed a petition in the high court on the issue of defection of MLAs. “High court said there is no urgency of the matter and it will hear it on June 11. We are mentioning in the high court as soon as it assembles tomorrow. If the court does not accept our plea, we will go to the Supreme Court”, he added.

With PTI inputs