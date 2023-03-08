KCR’s Daughter Kavitha To Be Questioned By ED In Delhi Liquor Scam Case Tomorrow

Home

K Kavitha has been called so that she can be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, an alleged frontman of the 'south group', who was arrested by the ED on Monday.

Delhi excise policy case: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party MLC, has been asked to depose on March 9 before the federal agency in the national capital.

She has been called so that she can be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, an alleged frontman of the ‘south group’, who was arrested by the ED on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier said that Pillai “represented the south group”, an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others.

The ‘south group, according to the agency, “comprises” Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from Ongole Lok Sabha seat), Kavitha and others.

Kavitha had said she would be in Delhi for holding a one-day hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar on March 10 to seek the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the upcoming session of Parliament.

The BRS leader has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case earlier.

ED makes 11th arrest in the liquor policy case

On Tuesday, ED arrested Arun Pillai, the 11th arrest made by the central agency in the liquor policy case. Pillai’s arrest also comes after the ED arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal on March 2. According to sources, his questioning led to the arrest of Pillai in the liquor policy case. It’s being said that ED after quizzing Dhal learnt that Pillai was representing the South Group, which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders that were allegedly used in the Goa elections.

Delhi excise policy scam case

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers, who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The policy was later scrapped and the Delhi Lt Governor had recommended a CBI probe following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sisodia’s arrest

The arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam has snowballed into a political fight with several opposition leaders writing to PM Modi protesting the arrest. KCR has also signed the letter along with Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Tejashwi Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray etc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.