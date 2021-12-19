Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Sunday released results of the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam for admission into postgraduate programmes like ME, MTech, MArch can check the result on the official website–cetonline.karnataka.gov.in– by entering their PGCET number.Also Read - UPSC Releases Final Result Of NDA, Naval Academy Exam. Details Inside

How to check the Karnataka PGCET

Visit the official website– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in The website opens by default in the Kannada language, but candidates have the option to convert it into English by using the option given in the top right corner. Click on the link–‘19-12 PGCET-2021 – Results’ after which a new login page will appear Candidates can also used the direct link–http://164.100.133.71/pgcet_rank/ Enter PGCET 2021 number The result will be displayed on the screen



The counselling for PGCET will be conducted by KEA on the official website, following which qualified candidates will be allotted seats in various colleges under the state government. As per the PGCET 2021 qualification criteria, general candidates who have obtained 50 per cent of the aggregate minimum marks taken together in all the subjects. Reserved category candidates will be required to score at least 45 per cent of aggregate marks in all the subjects. Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Exam 2021-22: Answer Key RELEASED. Deets Here