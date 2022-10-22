Kedarnath and Badrinath: The doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples will remain closed on October 25 due to the solar eclipse. Pujas will be performed after the eclipse, in the evening. This was announced by Chief Administrative Officer, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.Also Read - Solar Eclipse on Oct 25: Surya Grahan Time, Visibility in India, Where to Watch and More