Dehradun: Kedarnath is an assembly constituency that comes under the Garhwal region and Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The major political parties in the Kedarnath Assembly Constituency are BJP and Congress. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Election, this constituency was won by Congress' Manoj Rawat who defeated Independent candidate Kuldeep Singh Rawat with a margin of 869 votes, while BJP nominee Shaila Rani Rawat finished fourth with 11, 472 votes. And, in the Vidhansabha elections 2012, Shaila Rani Rawat of the INC party won with 19960 votes.

Key candidates from Kedarnath Assembly Constituency

BJP candidate Shaila Rani Rawat

Congress Candidate Manoj Rawat

AAP candidate Sumant Tiwari

BJP Confident of Win from Kedarnath

In the Kedarnath assembly seat, BJP has reposed confidence in former MLA Shaila Rani Rawat. For the fifth time in a row, the party has fielded a woman candidate from here. Former MLA Asha Nautiyal has also spoken about the high chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party to win this seat. Earlier in 2016, Shaila Rani Rawat was among the 10 Congress MLAs to leave the party that year and contested on a BJP ticket in 2017 but lost the seat. Despite losing the election, Shaila and her team remained active and once again she is among the frontrunners for the party ticket. "We have worked hard here in this constituency for the last five years. People here have faith in me and they want me to contest. If anyone else is given the ticket, I will consult my supporters for further course of action," she said. During this Assembly Election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also eyeing all 70 seats in Uttarakhand.

About Kedarnath

As per the estimates of the 2011 census, out of total of 117749 population, 99.48% is rural and 0.52% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 20.32 and 0.17, respectively out of total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 89322 electorates and 171 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 60.5% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 65.77% in the 2017 assembly election. The BJP, the BSP, the INC and the SP got 20.41%, 0.8%, 24.74% and -% votes respectively in 2017 while 68.91%, -%, 26.39% and -% in 2019 respectively.

Past Election Results of Kedarnath Constituency Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Manoj Rawat INC Winner 13,906 24.74% 869 Kuldeep Singh Rawat IND Runner Up 13,037 23.20% 2012 Shaila Rani Rawat INC Winner 19,960 42% 2,328 Asha BJP Runner Up 17,632 37% 2007 Asha BJP Winner 16,971 33% 2,979 Kunwar Singh Negi INC Runner Up 13,992 27% 2002 Asha Devi BJP Winner 13,080 30% 3,465 Shaila Rani Rawat INC Runner Up 9,615 22%