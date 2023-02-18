Home

Kedarnath Dham To Open Doors For Public On THIS Date | Check All Details Here

As per ritual, the kapat (door) opening for the Kedarnath Dham is announced every year on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The priests are divided on the issue with some senior priests favouring the renovation work currently underway inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Kedarnath is one of the four pilgrimage sites for the holy Char Dham Yatra. Char Dham Yatra is regarded very sacred and thousands of devotees embark on this journey every year. The door (kapat) opening date is very important for all the pilgrims. The administrative board of the temple announced the date on the occasion of Mahashivratri, on February 18. The doors of Kedarnath will open for public on April 25, 2023.

The announcement was made during a program at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Once the doors are closed for the season on November, the deity is shifted from Kedranath sanctum to Ukhimath for offerings and worship.

Shri Nadrinth Dham will also will be right after Kedarnath, on April 27. 2023

The Badrinath Dham is also one of the pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham.’ The CHar DHam yatra includes going to four most holy temples – Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath. The journey involves long treks and days of walking to complete the journey.

Located on the Garhwal Himalayan Range in the Rudraprayag District, Kedarnath Temple can only be reached from Gaurikund through a trek. It remains open only for six months from April to November. As it perched at elevation in the Himalayas, the temple is closed due to heavy snowfall every year,

