Rishikesh: Four more pilgrims died of a heart attack in Kedarnath on Wednesday while three others were flown to the AIIMS-Rishikesh in an air ambulance for treatment after they complained of illness. Rudraprayag’s Chief Medical Officer B K Shukla said 38 pilgrims on way to Kedarnath since its opening on May 6 have died because of cardiac and other health problems.Also Read - Netizens Demand Complete Ban On Plastic As Char Dham Pilgrims Turn Kedarnath Into Garbage Dump

Pilgrims to Kedarnath who died on Wednesday were identified as Rishi Bhadauriya, 65, from Gwalior, Shambhu Dayal Yadav, 66, from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Kamalnath Bhatt, 60, from Uttar Pradesh and Changdev Janardan Shinde from Kolhapur in Maharashtra Also Read - 'Nawab Has Seen Entire Country With Us': Noida Man Booked For Taking Husky to Kedarnath

Meanwhile, three pilgrims including two women were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for treatment after they complained of breathlessness. They have been identified as Munni Devi, 49, from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, 60-year-old Savitri Devi from Guna and 65-year-old Tara Chand from Nagpur in Maharashtra. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra: Kedarnath Littered With Waste; Mountain Of Garbage Piles Up Amid Pilgrims' Visit | See Pics

Earlier on Tuesday, five members of a family, including two children, died after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway, officials said. The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr around 4.30 am, the officials said.

There were around 10 people of the family inside the Mahindra Scorpio and on way to the Kedarnath shrine. The Scorpio hit a truck that was parked along the highway, leading to the death of two children, a woman and two men on the spot, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

Five people died in the incident, while another six were left injured after the incident. Of those injured, three have been referred to the medical college in Meerut, Singh said. The DM said he, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, was on the ground to oversee relief measures.