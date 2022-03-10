Kedarnath Election Result LIVE: Kedarnath is an assembly constituency that comes under the Garhwal region and Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Election, this constituency was won by Congress’ Manoj Rawat who defeated Independent candidate Kuldeep Singh Rawat with a margin of 869 votes, while BJP nominee Shaila Rani Rawat finished fourth with 11, 472 votes. This Assembly Election, the key candidates from the Kedarnath constituency are — BJP candidate Shaila Rani Rawat, Congress’ Manoj Rawat and AAP’s Sumant Tiwari. Counting of votes for the Kedarnath Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM on March 10 (Thursday). While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are set to pour around 8 am.Also Read - Haridwar Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Kedarnath Also Read - Rishikesh Election Result LIVE: Will BJP Manage to Repeat its Old Performance from This Holy Seat? Vote Count Begins at 8 AM