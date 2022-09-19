Dehradun: The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Monday banned the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath for the time being in view of a huge rush of pilgrims. Pilgrims will now be able to have darshan from the Sabah Mandap only. Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay told ANI that due to the huge crowd, entry into the sanctum has been banned. He said, “The crowd is expected to remain till October 15, after which it will be reconsidered”.

According to the data released by officials earlier, eleven lakh pilgrims reached Kedarnath .

"We have put a ban on the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for the time being as there is limited space inside it and the rush is too much. As long as the ban is in force, devotees cannot go beyond the sabha mandap for darshan," BKTC president Ajendra Ajay told PTI.

District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit said, "In the initial phase, there were problems due to excessive crowd. There was some shortage in the cleanliness system too, but all the arrangements have been rectified. Therefore, more than five hundred, sanitation workers are providing their services from Rudraprayag to Kedarnath.

“The instructions have been given to all the departments that there should not be any problem in the journey. Efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the pilgrims in the Dham including the walking route,” he added.

Meanwhile, many travellers have arrived and there are still one and a half months left for the journey and all the hotel lodges are booked in advance only. All efforts are being made to provide better facilities to the people, the DM said.

A similar ban was imposed at the Himalayan temple before the onset of the monsoon as well as the daily turnout had climbed, he said. “The restriction can be removed only when the crowd gets smaller,” Ajay said.

After nearly a two-month dip in footfall during the monsoon season, there has been a sharp rise in the number of devotees thronging the temple of late.

(With agency inputs)