New Delhi: The Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Friday was opened for devotees as thousands of pilgrims visited the holy site. Kedarnath’s Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar at 6.25 am. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife, also offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple in the morning.Also Read - Kedarnath Temple Opens From May 6 - All About Its Legend, History And Significance
Videos and pictures shared on social media showed thousands of devotees present during the opening of the gates of Kedarnath Temple as they offered prayers. The doors of the temple, which was decked with 15 quintals of flowers, opened following years old traditional ritual of Vedic chanting. The portals of the temple closed for winter for six months on November 6 last year. A report by news agency ANI stated that 10,000 devotees were present during the opening of the doors of Kedarnath Temple.
Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the eighth century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Char Dham Yatra 2022 – Top Developments
- A daily limit has been imposed on the number of pilgrims visiting the temples so that they do not face any inconvenience due to limited accommodation available for them at the Himalayan shrines. The daily limit of pilgrims at Kedarnath has been set at 12,000.
- This year, it is not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or vaccination certificate.
- The Char Dham yatra began on May 3 with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district thrown open to devotees on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The gates of Gangotri were opened at 11.15 am on May 3 and those of Yamunotri at 12.15 pm in the presence of thousands of devotees, administrative and temple committee officials.
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife also visited Gangotri to offer prayers and witness the ceremonious opening of the temple gates.
- The opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri marks the commencement of the Char Dham yatra. Kedarnath opened today (May 6) while Badrinath is set to open on May 8.
- The daily limit on the number of pilgrims for Gangotri is 7000, 4000 for Yamunotri, and 15,000 for Badrinath.
- A record number of pilgrims are set to visit Char Dham this year as it is for the first time since 2019 that the yatra has begun without the COVID-induced restrictions in force.