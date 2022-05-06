New Delhi: The Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Friday was opened for devotees as thousands of pilgrims visited the holy site. Kedarnath’s Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar at 6.25 am. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife, also offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple in the morning.Also Read - Kedarnath Temple Opens From May 6 - All About Its Legend, History And Significance

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed thousands of devotees present during the opening of the gates of Kedarnath Temple as they offered prayers. The doors of the temple, which was decked with 15 quintals of flowers, opened following years old traditional ritual of Vedic chanting. The portals of the temple closed for winter for six months on November 6 last year. A report by news agency ANI stated that 10,000 devotees were present during the opening of the doors of Kedarnath Temple.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the eighth century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

#WATCH | The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees. Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar. On the occasion of the opening of the doors thousands of devotees were present in the Dham. pic.twitter.com/NWS4jtGstb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple The portals of the temple have been opened today pic.twitter.com/fG2TXYBNbd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2022

