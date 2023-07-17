Home

News

India

Photos, Videos Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple; Violators To Face Legal Action

Photos, Videos Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple; Violators To Face Legal Action

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced a complete ban on photography and videography inside the Kedarnath Temple premises today.

Photos, Videos Banned Inside Kedarnath Temple; Violators To Face Legal Action.

Uttarakhand: Devotees visiting the prominent Kedarnath Temple will not be able to take photographs and record videos on its premises following the latest decision by the temple committee.

Trending Now

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced a complete ban on photography and videography inside the Kedarnath Temple premises today. As a result, warning signs have been posted at various locations within the temple premises, cautioning visitors about legal consequences if they are caught taking pictures or recording videos at the sacred site.

You may like to read

The warning boards, placed at different spots in the temple premises, clearly state, “Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any form of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple, and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.”

Ajay Ajendra, President of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, informed ANI that pilgrims visiting the holy temple have also been requested to dress modestly when entering. He mentioned that these guidelines have been issued in response to inappropriate behaviour exhibited by some visitors in the past.

“Pilgrims to Kedarnath have been urged to dress modestly. In the past, some pilgrims had been caught filming and taking photos indecently inside the temple,” Ajay Ajendra stated, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier this month, a video of a girl proposing to her boyfriend near the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand went viral. Subsequently, the Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) filed a complaint with the Kedarnath Dham Police, seeking a ban on photography and videography at the temple premises. In their letter, the committee requested strict monitoring by the police and strong actions against those creating videos for platforms like YouTube/YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, in order to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

According to the temple committee, such videography and photography have a negative impact on the religious sanctity and spirituality of the place.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES