Kedarnath Yatra: Heavy Snowfall Obstructs Way to Dham; Registrations Suspended till April 30, Advisory Issued

Kedarnath Dham is scheduled to be reopened for pilgrims on April 25, for which various departments, under the direction of District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, are making preparations for the travel arrangements.

Kedarnath Yatra: Heavy Snowfall Obstructs Way to Dham; Registrations Suspended till April 30, Advisory Issued (PTI)

New Delhi: Continuous heavy snowfall and rain in Kedarnath for the past few days have hampered the preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Kedarnath Dham is scheduled to be reopened for pilgrims on April 25, for which various departments, under the direction of District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, are making preparations for the travel arrangements.

Due to bad weather, there are problems in the preparations for the yatra, and labourers engaged in construction work are also facing difficulties. Disaster Management Authority official Surendra Singh Rawat said: “The trek route to the temple has been blocked for traffic due to rain and heavy snowfall near Bhairav glacier.” Snow clearing operations will be resumed by the labourers as soon as the snowfall stops, he said.

Viewing the prevailing condition, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued an advisory for the pilgrimage and urged the devotees to be careful and start their yatra according to the weather conditions.

“It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes,” news agency ANI reported citing the government officials.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar while speaking to ANI has said, “There was heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham yesterday. Pilgrims are requested to be alert and begin their yatra by looking at the weather”.

The government has also suspended the registration for the holy shrine till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar. Additional Commissioner (Administration) of Garhwal Division and Additional Chief Executive Officer of Chardham yatra Administration Organisation Narendra Singh Kaviriyal while speaking to news agency PTI said, “In view of the bad weather and heavy snowfall, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar.”

He said that the government would review the weather conditions and accordingly would take a decision in the interest of the devotees.

Kedarnath Yatra: Here Are The Key Details

As of March, a total of 6.34 lakh devotees had registered for the Char Dham pilgrimage, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council had said.

The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be opened for the devotees to visit from April 25, 2023.

The government has asked authorities to complete the arrangements and preparations for the smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra before April 15, 2023.

Concerned teams have been instructed to remove the snow from the Kedarnath Yatra route and complete the repair work of the damaged routes.

“The work of removing snow on the Kedarnath Yatra route should be started at a rapid pace and the repair work of all the damaged routes should also be completed at the earliest, said Ajendra.

20 PRD (Prantiya Rakshak Dal) jawans had been deployed to monitor the safety of horses in mules on the yatra route.

The Badrinath Dham is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also included Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also issued directions that online and offline registration of pilgrims will continue for keeping track of pilgrim numbers and crowd management.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also issued directions that online and offline registration of pilgrims will continue for keeping track of pilgrim numbers and crowd management.