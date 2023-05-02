Home

Kedarnath Yatra Suspended For Tomorrow Due To Incessant Snowfall, Inclement Weather

Earlier in the day, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath was suspended till May 3, 2023.

Kedarnath Yatra: Heavy Snowfall Obstructs Way to Dham; Registrations Suspended till April 30, Advisory Issued (PTI)

Rudraprayag: Kedarnath Yatra was on Tuesday suspended for May 3, 2023 due to incessant snowfall and inclement weather, according to the local administration. Because of the continuous snowfall, an orange alert was earlier issued for Kedarnath Dham.

Uttarakhand | In the wake of incessant snowfall and an orange alert in Kedarnath Dham, Yatra has been halted for tomorrow, May 3: Police pic.twitter.com/EZCnb2MkJ7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2023

Kedarnath Yatra: Registration Suspended Till May 3

Earlier in the day, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath was suspended till May 3, 2023. Giving details, Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) told ANI that due to bad weather and snowfall in Kedarnath, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped till May 3. However, he said the decision regarding registration will be taken keeping in view the weather conditions.

However, the registrations are being done only for Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham at the passenger registration centre located in Rishikesh, the District Magistrate added.

Alert For Rain And Snowfall Issued

On Monday, the Meteorological Department issued an alert of rain and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions for the next 2-3 days.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that an appeal has been made for the safety of the pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham.

Earlier on April 25 the day the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened, the Uttarakhand government stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in view of heavy snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a warning of inclement weather by the Met Department.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri – nestled high up in the Himalayas.

(With inputs from ANI)

