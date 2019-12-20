New Delhi: The US Embassy has issued another travel advisory in the wake of widespread protests across India for its citizens touring India or planning a tour in a day or two. The new advisory includes a warning against visiting Delhi, including the Red Fort which witnessed protests on Thursday.

Here’s what the embassy asks its citizens to do:

Avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Review your personal security plans.

Notify friends and family of your safety.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

The United States previously warned its citizens against making travel in the northeastern states due to the undying agitation that erupted since the passage of the amendment to the Citizenship Act. Several other countries, including Canada, Russia, issued travel advisories at the time when protests in the northeast. Last week, several countries including the US, UK, Israel, Canada and Singapore, had asked their citizens to exercise caution while travelling to the Northeastern states in India, which have been witnessing violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said on Twitter, “Russian nationals currently in India or planning to visit the country soon are advised to be vigilant and cautious, avoid crowds and refrain from visiting areas controlled by protestors. Follow our updates.”

#Zakharova: Russian nationals currently in #India or planning to visit the country soon are advised to be vigilant and cautious, avoid crowds and refrain from visiting areas controlled by protestors. Follow our updates. pic.twitter.com/K875NHCEEm — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 19, 2019

The UK government last week updated its travel advisory for India to warn its citizens against visiting the states in the Northeast. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) last week issued a travel notice for Northeast India, advising Singaporeans travelling there to “exercise vigilance and caution”. Canada had advised its citizens on December 13 to avoid “non-essential” travel to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to the protests. Israel last week warned its citizens to “completely avoid” going to Assam because of violent protests.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also warned against going to other states in the area due to the possibility of the violent protests spreading around.

(With PTI Inputs)