New Delhi: After the death toll in the Deoghar ropeway incident in Jharkhand rose to 3 with a woman falling off a rescue helicopter, it has come to the front that a government-backed agency had conducted a safety audit of the ropeway about three weeks ago and pointed out “24 local flaws/initiation of flaws” and recommended that a “close visual watch” must be kept. According to a report in The Indian Express, The report recommended that the rope should be kept clean and protected from corrosion. “Special attention may be given…as the rope is more than seven years old. If any abnormality is noticed, rope may be replaced immediately,” it said.Also Read - Jharkhand Youth Kills Girlfriend For Not Returning Smartphone He Gifted Her

The audit, however “does not include” the aspect of “fatigue” that may have developed over time on the haulage rope, which was installed in 2014. Speaking to The Indian Express, D Basak, chief scientist and project coordinator, Wire Rope and Electrical Engineering, CIMFR said: “The 24 flaws which were found remained insignificant. I would have flagged problems in the ropeway if we had found any. It seems the problem was with the structures surrounding the rope. But the safety test we conducted included only the steel rope of the ropeway.” Also Read - Jharkhand Boat Tragedy: Six More Bodies Found, Toll Rises To 14

The report, titled ‘Evaluation and advice on the present condition of haulage rope of detachable grip monocable passenger ropeway of Trikut Pahar, Deoghar Jharkhand’, was prepared by Dhanbad-based Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), which functions under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), The Indian Express reported. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Needed To Get Subsidy of Rs 25 Per Litre On Fuel In Jharkhand From Jan 26 | Details Here

The audit is based on a field visit conducted on March 17, and the report was presented by D Basak along with Samchak Waghmare, technical officer.

Unique incident, says Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeways and Infra Ltd.

The ropeway is operated by Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeways and Infra Ltd. The company’s general manager (commercial), Mahesh Mohata, said “maintenance work is part of the daily routine”, and that the incident occurred due to “slipping of the steel rope from the shaft”.

“It is a unique incident. We have been operating in various states and this has never happened before. Our engineers had reached the spot but could not work on it as it was too risky. I really don’t know what exactly caused this, and it is a matter of inquiry,” Mohata said.

The Deogarh ropeway accident

On Sunday, trolley cars collided in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district due to a malfunction of the ropeway, leaving tourists trapped mid-air amid Trikut Hills for 40 hours. The incident left three dead and several other injured. The Indian Air Force rescued as many as 35 people and out of the three dead, two people were killed during the rescue operation. While one man fell from one of the Indian Airforce choppers, another woman died after the rope which was being used to rescue her broke.

Centre directs states to carry out safety audits of ropeways

The Central government on Tuesday (April 12) asked all states for safety audits of all ropeway projects to ensure safety and maintenance as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the necessary guidance may be taken from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in an official communication to all the Chief Secretaries, said the state government must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation for carrying out safety audits of each ropeway project.

The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit, he further said.

“For each ropeway project, a maintenance manual must be prepared. In addition to the maintenance manual, there should be a maintenance programme so that the safety standards conform to good industry practices. The entity operating the ropeways must maintain a record of all the activities undertaken as part of the maintenance programme,” Bhalla said in his letter to the states.