New Delhi: As swarms of locusts were spotted on Saturday near Gurgaon, the Delhi government issued an advisory to contain and control the menace of desert locusts in Delhi. It has also urged all district magistrates to remain on high alert and to coordinate with the district fire department personnel to make arrangements for the spray of insecticides.

Following are the guidelines:

1. Keep doors and windows closed.

2. May cover outdoor plants with a plastic sheet.

3. Swarm usually fly in the day time and rest during the night. Therefore, should not be allowed to rest during night time.

4. Night spray of Malathion or Chloropyriphos is useful. May use PPE kit while spraying for safety.

“The villagers can distract the locusts by way of making high decibel sound through the beating of drum, utensils, playing a high volume of music system/DJs, firing crackers, burning of neem leaves and other similar measures,” the advisory said.

Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) on Saturday directed pilots of all airlines to take necessary precautions during landing and take-off of aircraft in view of locust swarms seen near the airport in areas along Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway. A team has been set up to monitor the situation.

“Pilots of all airlines have been warned about the locust has seen near the airport, we have set up a team to monitor in view of the locust,” a senior ATC official told ANI.

Present Delhi Airport is operational and all flights movements are as per schedule, an airport official said.

After the resumption of domestic flight operation, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport operates around 500 total aircraft in a day.

Swarms of locusts that have crossed over to India from neighbouring Pakistan have been causing havoc in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh ravaging standing crops for over a month now.

On Saturday swarms were witnessed in multiple locations in the Gurugram district including at Sector-5, Palam Vihar.