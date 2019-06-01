New Delhi: Walking on the footsteps of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, S Jaishankar appreciated the prompt action of Indian Embassy officials in Riyadh after they helped a stranded Indian in Saudi Arabia. A Twitter user, named Manik Chattopadhyay, wanted to move back to India and urged the newly appointed minister to help him out on his first tweet which he posted earlier in the day.

Sir I need to ur help.i need to go back india.plese help me please pic.twitter.com/DlMzhGKiCf — manikchattopadhyay (@ManikCena) June 1, 2019

Manik, in a series of tweets, has been asking for help on Twitter. On May 12, he tweeted out that he needs help to come back to India.

I need to come back India please help me any one please — manikchattopadhyay (@ManikCena) May 12, 2019



Two days later he shared his mobile number and wrote that if he doesn’t leave Saudi Arabia immediately he won’t be left with any option except committing suicide.

Through a video, shared on Twitter, he said that he came to Jeddah for an interview where he confirmed the availability of vegetarian food.

The restaurant also assured that they serve chicken but later he found out beef served in all the dishes in the restaurant. He said he has not been able to eat since then because he is a Hindu.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief of Mission, Indian Embassy Riyadh, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan replied to Manik’s tweet and asked to share the details. EAM S Jaishankar appreciated this action and asked the official to keep him informed.

S Jaishankar, a career diplomat, took charge of external affairs ministry on May 31 and became the first foreign secretary to the head MEA as Union Minister.