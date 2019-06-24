New Delhi: Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said that Jharkhand has become a factory of lynching and violence, referring to the recent killing of a Muslim man near the border of Seraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum districts of Jharkhand after he was brutally thrashed and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ on suspicion of stealing a motorbike.

Azad requested the government to keep the ‘New India’ to themselves and give back the ‘Old India’ where there was love, culture.

“I request you to keep New India to yourself and give us our Old India Hindus used to feel the pain when Muslims and Dalits used to get hurt. When something used to get into the eyes of Hindus, Muslims and Dalits used to shed tears for them,” said Azad

“Dalits and Muslims are killed there every week. Prime Minister, we are with you in the fight of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas‘ but it should be there for people to see it. We can’t see it anywhere,” he added.

He went on to ask that if the Union government can conduct peaceful municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir then why they have not conducted Assembly elections in the state.

“It is because you want to rule the sensitive state like Jammu and Kashmir through President’s rule and you know that you will lose the election in case assembly elections were conducted today,” Azad added.