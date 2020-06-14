New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited suggestions from people for the next episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which, he said, will take place on June 28. Also Read - Mann ki Baat: From COVID-19 to Locust Plague, Here's PM Modi's Message to All Indians | Top Highlights

He tweeted this morning: "This month's Mann Ki Baat will take place on the 28th. Though two weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It'll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you'll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that."

PM Modi also gave a number for the people to record their messages, and urged them to post their suggestions on the NaMo app and other forums like MyGov.

He tweeted: “Your ideas have always been the strength of Mann Ki Baat, making it a vibrant platform that showcases the strengths of 130 crore Indians! Record your message: Dial 1800-11-7800. Write on: NaMo App or MyGov Open Forum.”



Prime Minister Modi’s previous edition of Mann Ki Baat took place on May 31. Thus far, three episodes of Mann Ki Baat have been broadcast during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, including the one on May 31.

The first Mann Ki Baat address after the lockdown was on March 29, four days after the lockdown came into effect. The other episode was broadcast on April 26.

Overall, the June 28 broadcast will be the 66th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which began on October 3, 2014, nearly five months after PM Modi first came to power.