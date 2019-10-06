New Delhi: Bangladesh on Saturday said that it was keeping a close eye on developments related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) even as New Delhi informed Dhaka that the exercise was an ‘internal’ matter of India.

Addressing the media after a joint press conference by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shahidul Hoq said, “PM Modi explained PM Hasina the NRC process to make sure that everybody is eventually included.”

He added, “India has told us that NRC is an internal matter. We have the best of relationships right now, but we’re keeping our eyes wide open.”

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s repeated comments on ‘illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators’, the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary said, “Let’s not make a crisis out of nothing. We should just wait and see.”

According to reports, during the bilateral meet, PM Modi conveyed to his Bangladeshi counterpart that it is in Rohingyas’ best interest to not stay in India for too long and that India had done a lot, including spending Rs 120 crore, for their social and financial help. PM Hasina, meanwhile, is said to have asked PM Modi to intervene and asked the Myanmar government to repatriate the Rohingyas who are currently in Bangladesh.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Bangladesh Prime Minister, who is in New Delhi to attend the four-day World Economic Forum Summit (WEF) summit said that she was satisfied with NRC as PM Modi had assured that Bangladesh need not ‘fret over it.’

The final Assam NRC list, which was published on August 31, 19 lakh people, out of 3.3 crore applicants were left out. Since then, there have also been calls from various states that the exercise is carried out there as well.