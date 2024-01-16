‘Keeping Customers Safety First’: Indigo Releases Statement After Persistent Flight Cancellations And Delays

Around 30 departures were delayed on Tuesday, inconveniencing passengers and causing frustration. Additionally, 17 flights were cancelled, further exacerbating the situation.

New Delhi: Delhi Airport experienced disruptions in its flight operations on Tuesday, as dense fog blanketed the region, leading to the delay of around 30 departing flights and the cancellation of 17 others. The adverse weather conditions resulted in zero visibility at the airport between 4 am and 9 am on Sunday. Owing to the persistent delay in flight operations, Indigo Airlines has released a statement asserting that due to low visibility and severe fog conditions across India flight operations were impacted.

“On January 13th, large parts of India were faced by exceptionally severe fog, which had a significant impact on the operation of airports and airlines alike. Cancellations and delays had a cascading effect on rotations throughout the day, leading to further impact on operations,” Indigo said in a statement.

“Keeping customers safety first, our staff put their best foot forward and worked tirelessly to dead with this situation and service the customers in the best possible way. Yet we do sincerely regret any inconvenience caused to out IndiGo customers. we are evaluating learning from days like these to continue improving our services in the future,” the airline said.

Delhi Airport, one of India’s busiest airports, faced significant flight disruptions today as low visibility and foggy conditions persisted. As a result, 30 departures were delayed on Tuesday, inconveniencing passengers and causing frustration. Additionally, 17 flights were cancelled, further exacerbating the situation. The airport authorities have advised travelers to check with their respective airlines for updates and urged caution during this period of inclement weather.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid fog. pic.twitter.com/hGVXB7YThE — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to airlines regarding flight cancellations due to excessive delays during adverse weather conditions.

In its order, the DGCA ordered all the airlines to publish the reference of the CAR on the flight tickets and made it mandatory for them to adhere to the provisions of the above CAR.

