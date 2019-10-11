New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday addressed the Copenhagen C40 World Mayors’ Summit through video conferencing, just days after the Centre did not give him permission to go the Danish capital to participate in the event.

During the summit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also launched the ‘Clean Air Declaration.’

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister apologised for not being able to come in person due to unavoidable circumstances and expressed happiness at Delhi becoming a signatory to the C40 Clean Air Cities declaration. He also announced that pollution in Delhi was down 25% and credited schemes like Odd-Even, putting restrictions on diesel vehicles, shutting coal-based thermal plants etc.

In fact, the Odd-Even initiative, which was first implemented in 2016, will be re-implemented in the national capital from November 4-15, to control the post-Diwali smog, as announced by Kejriwal last month.

Addressing the summit, he also said that his government had taken up large-scale tree plantations and praised the people of Delhi for their cooperation.

He also announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) chaired by him to monitor the implementation of the C40 declaration.

Later, he also tweeted a video of his address to the summit.

Addressed the Press at the C40 Summit in Copenhagen, with Mayors of Paris, LA, Copenhagen, Barcelona & Portland over video Delhi also signs C-40 Clean Air Cities Declaration (signed only by 38 cities of the 94 attending) as its commitment to clean its airhttps://t.co/Nh8KFjS27R — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 11, 2019

Earlier, the government did not allow an eight-member delegation led by Kejriwal to leave for the summit as it was for mayors and not Chief Ministers.

The C-40 Summit, a three-day event, was attended by mayors of Paris, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Barcelona and Lima. The idea behind the event is to share ideas on green urban development, and how to get governments to act on climate issues.