New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the government’s plan to redesign and landscape Delhi roads measuring almost 45 km long. “There are 9 stretches, almost 45 km long, all these roads will be redesigned. We are doing this on a pilot basis and the work will be completed in a year,” Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Tuesday.

Of all the roads in the city managed by the Public Works Department, the Delhi government has selected nine roads for the first phase which includes stretches from AIIMS to Ashram and from Vikas Marg (Laxmi Nagar Chungi) to Karkarduma, added the chief minister while addressing a press conference on Tuesday. Notably, these roads will be redesigned and landscaped in par with international standards including the allocation of space for non-motorised vehicles and differently-abled persons. This road project, which seeks to increase road efficiency, is estimated to cost around Rs 400 crore, stated news agency PTI.

The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier stated that the new road plan was formulated to deal with the city’s traffic congestion. As per a report, Kejriwal had said, “Traffic situation in Delhi can be improved. Roads in Delhi are broader than some Western countries. But in Delhi, a four-lane road converges into a three-lane one at some distance and then further expands into a six-lane road. This is where the problem lies.”