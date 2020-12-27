New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday challenged the Central government to debate with farmers on agriculture laws, adding, that it will be clear “how beneficial or harmful the laws are”. Notably, Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia met farmers at Singhu border today and extended their support to the protesting farmers. Also Read - Punjab Lawyer Dies by Suicide Near Farmers' Protest Site, Note Asks PM to Listen to People's Voice

“I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the Farm Laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more,” Kejriwal roared as he addressed the farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border. Also Read - India's First-Ever Driverless Train to Flag-Off From December 28

“The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers’ lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why’ve you brought the laws then? Tear & throw it away,” Arvind Kejriwal said. Also Read - Farmer Unions Agree to Resume Talks With Centre on December 29, Say Ball Now in Government's Court | Top Developments

The Delhi Chief Minister urged the Centre to repeal the farm laws. “Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the Farm Laws,” Kejriwal raised his pitch against the farm laws.

Meanwhile, talking to news agency ANI, Sisodia said that his government has been working day and night to help farmers and reduce their troubles during biting winters. “Our CM has been working 24 hours to make efforts to reduce the troubles faced by the farmers. Despite all the pressure, the stadiums weren’t converted into prisons. It would have been a black spot in history if we had done that,” Manish Sisodia said at the Singhu border.