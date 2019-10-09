New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday clarified as to why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was denied permission to attend a climate summit in Denmark.

Defending the government’s move, Javadekar in a press meet said, ”This is a mayor-level conference and a Bengal minister is going to participate in it.”

The Bengal minister that Javadekar was referring to is the West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim who is slated to attend the climate meet in Copenhagen from October 9-12. Javadekar further added that there is a separate protocol when political functionaries like chief ministers are invited.

In response to a media query on this issue last week, the MEA had said a decision on the issue is taken based on multiple inputs.

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, at 2 pm on October 8, but the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) did not receive political approval from the MEA. The summit is scheduled to begin on October 9 and conclude on October 12.

In an official statement on September 22, the Delhi government had said the chief minister was expected to speak at the summit on his government’s experience in lowering air pollution in the city and present the set of initiatives taken by the AAP dispensation that led to the 25 per cent reduction in air pollution.

After being denied nod by the government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the central government, accusing it of showing hostility towards an elected government.