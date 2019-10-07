New Delhi: Apprehensive that a sudden increase in demand for onions may increase after Navratri, the Delhi government is looking for ways to fight the onion shortage. To counter the demand, the Delhi Cabinet on Monday ordered the concerned departments to increase the supply of subsidised onions throughout the city.

The cabinet also directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Delhi States Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) to increase the number of mobile vans selling onions.

At least one mobile van should be provided in each ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi — 4 to 6 mobile vans in each assembly constituency, as per the statement issued by the government.

On September 28, Kejriwal had flagged off 70 mobile vans which sold onions at Rs. 23.90 per kilogram in all the assembly constituencies in the city. While announcing the move, Kejriwal had said a person can buy a maximum of five kilogram of onion at a time, adding there will be strict action against black marketing.

During the meeting, Kejriwal also directed the food and civil supplies commissioner to intensify the enforcement activities by making regular field inspections in order to check hoardings and black-marketing. The enforcement teams will also check the implementation of stock limits prescribed for the onions and violators may strictly be proceeded against as per provisions of law.

Delhi’s onion requirement is 350 tonnes per day, while the requirement for NCR is 650 tonnes per day. It is believed that prices of onion have gone up because of the fall in Kharif output owing to the lower planted area following excess rains.