New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Wednesday regularised the 700 contractual employees of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over the certificates to the DJB employees, who were made permanent, at an event in the city.

Speaking at the event, CM Arvind Kejriwal said: "There is a myth that 'kuccha' employee should not be made 'pucca' as they would become lazy and not work much. But, when we brought a revolution in the education department since forming our government first in 2015, or we when we improved the healthcare system, these were all done by government teachers, doctors, nurses only."

"I have been told that for the very first time in Delhi Govt, such a large number of contractual workers are being made permanent, together," CM Kejriwal said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal handovers certificates of permanent services to 700 contractual workers of the Delhi Jal Board, at Delhi Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/HoSzMjCvOe — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

“Echo of this big decision we have taken in DJB will be heard in other parts of the country too, and people in other states will also start asking, if it can be done in Delhi, why not in other states,” Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal said the city government wants to regularise workers in other departments too but does not have much power owing to a lot of administrative dependency on the central government. As DJB is an autonomous institution, it could be done, Kejriwal said.