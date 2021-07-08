New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a genome sequencing lab at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. He said the genetic analysis will be helpful in the predicted third wave of COVID-19.Also Read - Kejriwal Announces Financial Assistance Scheme For Families of COVID-19 Victims

The genome sequencing laboratory can identify variants of COVID-19.

Addressing the media at the event, Kejriwal said, "I have been told that this is the third such facility in north India. The people of Delhi will be benefitted from it. The genetic analysis will be helpful in the third wave".

दिल्ली के LNJP अस्पताल में COVID genome sequencing facility की शुरुआत की। पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना के नए-नए वेरिएंट उभर कर आ रहे हैं, दिल्ली की इस लैब में कोरोना के किसी भी नए वेरिएंट की घातकता का पता लगाया जा सकेगा ताकि सरकार उसके फैलाव को रोकने की रणनीति एवं इलाज पर काम कर सके। pic.twitter.com/U03jooLID0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021

“We were dependent on the central government’s lab at NCDC till now and we had to send all our samples to that lab. Machine for genome sequencing has been brought in LNJP,” the Delhi CM said.

“Through this machine, we can analyse the variants of coronavirus. If we get to know which variant it is, it will help in taking action and framing strategies,” he added.