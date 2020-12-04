New Delhi: Even as the farmers protest in the national capital is intensifying, the war of words between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his neighbouring counterparts is equally getting louder day by day. Amarinder Singh on Friday took on his counterparts from Delhi and Haryana – Arvind Kejriwal and Manohar Lal Khattar – on their actions during the farmers’ protest. He accused both the chief ministers saying while one had the habit of lying, the other resorted to violence. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Tikri, Jharoda Borders Closed For Traffic Movement

He said Arvind Kejriwal has the habit of lying and Khattar has the habit of thrashing. Earlier, he had called Kejriwal a slimy fellow.

"When other opposition-ruled states, including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, have passed amendment bills to counter the central laws, why did he not call a session of the Delhi Assembly to reject the latter?" the Punjab Chief Minister said.

Notably, the two leaders are exchanging heated arguments on Twitter over the farmers’ protest for past few days. On the other side, Kejriwal took on Captain Singh, saying he has joined hands with the BJP and is upset that the AAP government has not converted the nine stadiums in the city to open jails.

Taking heavily on Haryana government, Singh said that Khattar’s police force did not spare even elderly farmers as they launched a brutish crackdown on demonstrators passing through their state to protest in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s AAP is the main opposition in Congress-run Punjab, farmers from where are now camped outside Delhi in a huge protest against the Centre’s agri-marketing laws.

Amarinder accused Kejriwal of undermining the farmers’ fight by notifying one of the laws and reminded that the Punjab Assembly had passed its own Bills in an attempt to negate them.