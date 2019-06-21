New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chose to put the Lok Sabha elections drubbing in the national capital behind him.

Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate the latter for the BJP’s performance; the party managed to sweep Delhi with all seven seats in its kitty while it bettered its 2014 results and got 303 seats this time in the country.

He also discussed Delhi’s water needs with the PM. Kejriwal tweeted that in his meeting with the PM he mooted the idea of storing rainwater so that it can be used later. In a tweet, he mentioned how “one season’s rainwater sufficient to meet one year’s Delhi’s water needs (sic).”

Met Sh @narendramodi ji n congratulated him for LS victory 1. Del govt plans to store yamuna water during rainy season. One season’s water sufficient to meet one year’s Delhi’s water needs. Requested Centre’s support 2. Invited PM to visit a Mohalla clinic n Del govt school — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2019

He said he also invited the PM to visit a mohalla clinic and also a Delhi government school, two of his government’s flagship programmes.

Kejriwal said he assured PM Modi of full cooperation of the Delhi government. He added, “To develop Delhi, the capital city of India, it is important that the Delhi government and the Centre Centre work together.”

In another tweet in the series, he went on to say that Ayushman Bharat was also briefly discussed. However, Kejriwal, one of the Chief Ministers whose state hasn’t yet rolled out the Central scheme, said, “Informed Hon’ble PM that Delhi Govt’s Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope.”

But, he did assure the PM that he would “examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme could also be integrated into our scheme.”