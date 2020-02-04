New Delhi: Soon after Delhi Police recovered the photographs of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar with AAP leaders, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday night came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the whole incident exposed the dirty face of the AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that the whole incident exposed the dirty face of the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the country’s security.

Posting a series of tweets, Nadda alleged that the people of the country and Delhi have seen the real face of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“For political longing, Kejriwal and his people even sold the security of the country. Earlier, Kejriwal used to insult the Army and advocate terrorists, but today, relations with those who carry out their terrorist activities came to light,” he said in a tweet.

He further stated that he wanted to make it clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government.

“I want to make clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government, and this country will not forgive those who play with its security. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply,” he further stated.

The statement from Nadda comes after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police earlier in the day revealed that Kapil Gujjar, the man detained for opening fire on February 1 at Shaheen Bagh is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) based on photographs recovered from his phone.

As per police, the photos recovered from phone of the Kapil show him and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

“We recovered the pictures from his phone during the course of the investigation. Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019,” DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police, Rajesh Deo said.