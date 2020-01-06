New Delhi: Ahead of the announcement of the schedule for Delhi Assembly election 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused it of protecting ‘tukde tukde’ gang.

“Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal (Delhi CM) is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them”, Home Minister Shah claimed. Notably, the ‘tukde tukde gang’ phrase had been coined by the BJP to refer a group of students who had allegedly raised anti-India slogans at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister Shah also lambasted the Congress party and its leaders Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi by accusing them of misleading the minorities of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “AAP and Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are misleading the minorities of the country”, said Shah.

He reiterated that nobody’s citizenship will be revoked under CAA as its an act to give citizenship. “These parties (AAP, Congress are responsible for the riots which broke out”, added the Union Minister.