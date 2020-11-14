New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday offered prayers at the Akshardham temple and performed Lakshmi Puja on Diwali evening along with their Cabinet colleagues. Also Read - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple

Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal to the temple. Sisodia also performed Lakshmi Puja alongside his wife. The pujan began at 7.39 PM and the event is being live streamed.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had in a tweet invited people to tune in to the event. "As two crore Delhiites will together perform Lakshmi Pujan, marvellous vibes will be created across Delhi and all the visible and invisible forces will bless them," he said in his message.

#WATCH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal performs puja at Akshardham temple.#Diwali pic.twitter.com/U2Q7dpC0HN — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

In view of the deteriorating air quality and increasing coronavirus cases, the Delhi government this year decided to ban all types of firecrackers in the city till November 30.

As per updates, the Delhi Police has deployed special teams and flying squads to prevent the sale and bursting of crackers on Diwali. Moreover, police have have seized nearly 3,000 firecrackers and arrested 47 persons in the past 10 days for either selling or bursting firecrackers.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal takes part in #Diwali celebrations at Akshardham temple. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also present. pic.twitter.com/CglvJZ95ug — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Delhiites on Diwali.

“Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all Delhiites on Dipawali. This auspicious festival is a symbol of victory of light over darkness. I wish this festival of diyas to bring peace, prosperity and boundless joy and happiness in lives of all,” Baijal tweeted.

The chief minister also took to Twitter to wish people on Diwali, invoking blessings of goddess Lakshmi in their lives.

The chief minister has announced to take part in the Diwali Pujan at Akshardham temple along with his Cabinet colleagues and appealed to the people not to burst crackers on the festival and join in the worship programme to be televised in the evening.