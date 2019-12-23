New Delhi: After BJP candidates and current Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das conceded defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is poised to form the government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that people of the state have given their mandate against the Central government’s CAA and NRC in the state.

“People of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want NRC and CAA,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on the emerging trends of Jharkhand Election Results.

He said that the BJP leaders at the Centre had “aggressively” campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls and raised the issue of the NRC and the CAA, but nothing seemed to have to worked for them.

Holding a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Hemant Soren for the poll victory and said the BJP’s electoral loss meant that its government did not perform well in Jharkhand.

As per the latest trends from the EC, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is poised to form the government in the state as it leads by 47 seats against the total 81 seats of the state assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, trains on just 24 seats.