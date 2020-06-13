New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday tweeted a video message appealing all doctors to volunteer for the city government’s telemedicine helpline to provide free healthcare advice to people. Also Read - COVID-19: Concentrate on Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Indore, Kolkata; PM Modi Wants Urgent Change in COVID-19 Strategy

The appeal came amid the massive rise in Coronavirus cases in the national capital. The health infrastructure is barely able to keep up with the spurt in the virus cases. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said the number of Covid-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by July 31.

In the video, Kejriwal urged dovtors to register with the government by giving a missed call on 08047192219.

The chief minister said coronavirus is perhaps the biggest “calamity” in the history of mankind and no agency, government or organisation can fight it alone.

I appeal to all doctors to volunteer for Delhi government's Corona Telemedicine Helpline. Give a missed call now to 08047192219 to register. The people of Delhi need your support in this difficult hour. #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/7C7q0TstOB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2020

“It is a massive challenge. Governments, society, social organizations… we all need to come together to defeat it,” he said.

“Many doctors have come together to provide free medical advice to people over the phone. Similarly, if you are a doctor and you want to volunteer, you can join us by calling on this number,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, amid rising Coronavirus cases in Delhi, many scientists have stated that community transmission of the disease may have started a while ago in the national capital. They have also affirmed that it is possible for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by July end, citing mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19.