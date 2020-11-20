New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers to distribute masks free of cost to those not wearing it in the city and described this as the best form of patriotism and service to humanity. Also Read - Delhi Govt Does Not Wish To Shut Any Market, Says Arvind Kejriwal After Meeting Market Associations

The AAP chief also urged other political parties to ask their volunteers to do the same.

"Dear AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors, volunteers. Go to public places n distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask. Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa. I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this. Lets join hands to stop spread of corona," Kejriwal said in a tweet.