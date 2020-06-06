New Delhi: Explaining the mounting pressure on Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said asymptomatic people should not crowd the testing centres as that would make the health infrastructure of the capital city collapse. Also Read - AIIMS PG Entrance Exams 2020: Admit Cards Issued, Download From aiimsexams.org

Also Read - BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Grabs Negative Limelight For India as Mark Zuckerberg Criticises His Delhi Riots Threat in Facebook’s Hate Speech Policy

As of today, no dearth of beds. Against 8645 total available beds, 4038 occupied n 4607 vacant. These are real beds, not mere figures. As of today, sufficient beds available. But some of them refuse admission. We won’t permit their mischief. Give us a few days. We r at it https://t.co/z8SGrRXeiO Also Read - Jan Dhan Yojana News: Know When You Will Receive Rs 500 in Your account — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 6, 2020

“The priority at this moment is to save lives,” the CM said addressing a press conference in which he assured that private hospitals won’t be allowed to refuse treatment to any COVID-19 patient.

“Some private hospitals are denying admission to COVID patients, demanding money for allotting beds. They won’t be spared,” the CM said adding that the government will deploy medical professionals at each private hospitals to keep a tab on available beds for COVID patients.

Acknowledging the presence of black marketeering of COVID-19 beds, the CM said, “We launched a mobile App to stop the black marketing of beds. We thought of making information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. There was an uproar over it as if we committed a crime,” Kejriwal said.

“Testing of COVID-19 has not been stopped in Delhi. 36 government and private labs are carrying out tests. Don’t pay heed to rumours,” Kejriwal said urging asymptomatic people to not opt for testing.