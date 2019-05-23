New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

The Election Commission has made all the preparations for a smooth and error-free counting of votes from all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha.

One of the 21 parliamentary constituencies of Odisha, JagatsinghpurLok Sabha Constituency was formed prior to the 1977 elections. The Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat is reserved for candidates from the scheduled tribe.

The sitting MP from Jagatsinghpur is Kulamani Samal of the BJD who defeated Congress’ Bibhu Prasad Tarai in 2014 by more than 2,00,000 votes.

Tarai is now the BJP candidate from Jagatsinghpur and will contest against the BJD’s Dr Rajshree Malik and Congress’ Pratima Mallick.

Puri Lok Sabha constituency though has been with the BJD for the past five terms, is set to witness a key battle with the BJP spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra contesting from here this time.

The sitting MP is BJD’s Pinaki Misra who has been in power since 2009. In 2014, he routed Sucharita Mohanty of the Congress comfortably by over 2,00,000 votes. Misra is no set to contest for his third consecutive term against Patra, Congress’ Satya Prakash Nayak and Nrusingha Charan Das from the BSP.

The Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,447,002 number of

electorates in totality, of these 799,628 are males and 647,374 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

Bhubaneswar has seen a three-cornered fight from the Congress, CPM and the BJD since its inception. The sitting MP Prasanna Kumar is of the BJD and has been the MP from Bhubaneswar since 1998. In 2014 he defeated BJP’s Prithviraj Harichandan by over 1,00,000 votes.

Biju Janata Dal this time has named Arup Mohan Patnaik and in fray the key contenders are BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi, CPI(M)’s Janardhan Pati, BSP’s Lalita Kumar Nayak among others.

The total number of electorates in the Aska Lok Sabha constituency according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,286,194 of which 674,867 are males and 611,327 are females.

Aska since 1998 has been in the BJD’s kitty, its present MP Ladu Kishore Swain is also from the BJD. He routed the Congress candidate Srilokanath Ratha in 2014 by over 2,00,000 votes.

This time the BJD has named Pramila Bisoi from Aska against the BJP’s Anita Subhadarshini and CPI’s Rama Krushna Panda.

Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency has a total electorate of 1,207,552. A Congress bastion, the BJP broke into once in 1999 and then came BJD from 2009. Sidhant Mohaptra from the BJD has been the MP from Berhampur since 2009. He defeated Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the Congress both in 2009 and 2014.

BJD has now fielded Chandrasekhar Sahu against the BJP’s Bhrugu Baxipatra and Congress’ Chandrasekhar Naidu.

The Koraput Lok Sabha seat is reserved for candidates from scheduled tribes.

One of the 21 constituencies in Odisha, Koraput has total registered voters around 1,217,768, according to an ECI report dated 2009.

Koraput was a Congress citadel until 2009 when the BJD made inroads in the constituency and routed the sitting MP from 2004 Giridhar Gamang of the Congress. Gamang was an eight-time MP from Koraput and was defeated in 2009. The Grand Old Party has fielded Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka for the 2019 Lok Sabha contest against Jayaram Pangi of the BJP and Kaushalya Hikala of the BJD.

The sitting MP from Kendrapara is BJD’s Baijayant Panda who won against Dharanidhar Nayak of the Congress in 2014. The 2019 Lok Sabha contest is between BJP’s Baijayant Panda who switched parties this year, Congress’ Dharanidhar Nayak and Anubhav Mohanty from the BJD.