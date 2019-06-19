New Delhi: A Kenyan woman was found dead with a deep knife injury mark on her chest in Mehrauli police station area of South Delhi on Monday.

Annsam’s body was discovered by the Delhi police in the Chattarpur Extension area around 8 PM. A probe into the matter revealed that she had recently shifted to Delhi and was staying alone in her house without a job.

A police officer told news agency ANI, “On June 17, a PCR call was received at around 8 PM, wherein it was mentioned that the sister of the caller has been killed. The staff of Mehrauli police station reached the spot in Chattarpur Extension, near Nanda Hospital, where a dead body of a lady was found. A knife wound mark was found on the chest.”

Delhi: Body of a Kenyan national was found with a knife wound mark on her chest in Mehrauli police station area yesterday. Police investigation underway. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

“A few suspected females of Kenya living in the same building are being questioned. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the criminal,” the police added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

With inputs from agencies