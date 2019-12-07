New Delhi: The Unnao woman who breathed her last in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital at around 11.40 PM had undergone horrific torture, as revealed by the FIR that she had lodged earlier. According to reports, Shivam Trivedi, the main accused in the case, promised her marriage and kept her in captivity as a sex slave. Shivam belongs to an affluent family; her mother being a tree-time gram pradhan, claimed reports.

Shivam along with his sibling Shubham reportedly took her to a temple in Unnao promising that they would get married there. But she was raped at gunpoint.

According to the FIR, she confronted Shivam on January 19, 2018, and asked him whether he would be marrying her or not.

She was taken to Rae Bareli where she was kept in a rented room for two months. She was not even allowed to step out. She was threatened that her videos would be released if she protested. In the FIR, she mentioned that Rae Bareli police didn’t allow her to lodge a complaint.

The FIR was finally lodged after the intervention of the court. Shivam surrendered in September this year and was out on bail in November.

On December 5, as she was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli, she was attacked by a group of five men. After thrashing and stabbing her, the men set her on fire. Eyewitnesses recalled how the women ran like a fireball, screaming for help. She was admitted to a government hospital in Kapur before she was airlifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where she died after battling for 40 hours.