‘Kept calling me ‘manhoos”: Dehradun teacher dies by suicide; emotional last video alleges dowry harassment, police launch probe

According to the police complaint, the alleged harassment became worse after Srishti's father-in-law suffered a heart attack a few months after the wedding.

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'Kept calling me 'Manhoos'': Dehradun teacher dies by suicide; emotional last video alleges dowry harassment, police launch probe (Image: special arrangement)

A government school teacher in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun allegedly died by suicide after facing months of harassment over dowry. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of mentally and physically abusing her since her marriage. The woman, identified as Srishti Kandhari, married Saurabh Raturi, a government employee, in November last year. The couple lived in the Doiwala area near Dehradun. Based on a complaint filed by Srishti’s mother, the police have registered an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Emotional video surfaces

An emotional video, believed to have been recorded by Srishti before her death, has surfaced on social media. In the video, she is seen crying and apologising to her mother. She says, “Sorry, mummy, main aise ja rahi hoon (Sorry, I am leaving like this). But everything has become so strange. I’ve been enduring this for the past six months, and I just can’t take it anymore.”

Srishti also says she was constantly blamed for things that happened after her marriage and claimed that her in-laws repeatedly taunted her. “These people will never change their way of thinking. They keep taunting me all the time. Ever since the marriage, things have been like this.”

In her police complaint, Srishti’s mother alleged that her daughter was repeatedly harassed for dowry by her husband and his family. She claimed that Srishti was subjected to both mental and physical abuse and was regularly blamed for incidents after the marriage. The complaint also alleges that her in-laws often called her “unlucky” and “manhoos.”

Family blames her in-laws

According to the police complaint, the alleged harassment became worse after Srishti’s father-in-law suffered a heart attack a few months after the wedding. Her family claimed that, following the advice of a priest, her in-laws started believing that she had brought bad luck to the family and began blaming and targeting her more frequently.

As per Srishti’s family, they could not contact her on July 28 and 29. Concerned, they asked someone known to them to visit her house. They were reportedly told that she had been taken to a hospital after her health deteriorated.

However, by the time her relatives reached Dehradun from Srinagar, Srishti had already died.

Her family also alleged that her in-laws did not inform them about her death. According to the complaint, they were later told that the family had been too busy to contact them.

Following the complaint, Doiwala Police registered an FIR against Saurabh Raturi, Parveena Devi and Charu under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 80(2), which deals with dowry death. An investigation has been started.

Police said they are examining the video allegedly recorded by Srishti before her death, along with the post-mortem report, forensic evidence and other material collected during the investigation.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

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