New Delhi: An explosion killed two migrant labourers working at a quarry in Malayattoor area of Ernakulam district in Kerala on Monday. According to police reports, both workers were in quarantine while the blast took place. Body parts of one worker were found strewn around.

The 1500 sq ft concrete building in which the explosives were kept, was heavily damaged in the explosion, police said.

The two labourers were identified as Periyannan Lakshmanan, 38, from Tamil Nadu and D Naga, 36, from Karnataka. They were using the building as a quarantine facility.

The reason for the blast is not known, police said, adding, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Suspecting a terror-linked incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) ordered a probe into the explosion. Later, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas also ordered a magisterial probe into the death of two labourers in an explosion at the quarry.

Additional District Magistrate will conduct the probe based on the preliminary report prepared by Tahsildar, a district administration official said.

Officials said the initial inquiry has revealed lapses on the part of quarry owners. The explosives were not stored as per rules, they said. The bodies of workers will be handed over to the relatives after completing all formalities including COVID-19 test, police said.

Some houses in the neighbourhood were damaged in the explosion. Panic-stricken people ran out of their houses, hearing the blast sound.

With PTI inputs