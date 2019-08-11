Kerala: At least nine bodies have been recovered so far in the landslide that occurred at Kavalappara, Nilambur in Malappuram district on August 8.

The rescue operation is underway and 63 people are feared trapped, including 20 children.

The death toll in Kerala has touched 57 with over 1.5 lakh people shifted to around 1,300 camps across the rain-battered state of Kerala.

Officials said that the maximum deaths – 19 – were reported from Malappuram, while Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode were other worst-hit districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with Indian Air Force (IAF) and Navy are working constantly to rescue the people from flood-affected areas.

The IAF teams have also been carrying out flood relief operations in different parts of the country.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 80 landslides, causing the maximum destruction, have been reported from eight worst affected districts, including Meppadi in Wayanad and Kavalappara in Malappuram districts.

“Authorities are still not able to ascertain the actual number of missing in these two areas. According to unconfirmed reports, 41 are missing from Kavalapara,” said Vijayan.

The biggest problem is that we are not able to conduct aerial operations due to inclement weather conditions in the worst affected places. It has been informed to us that as soon as the weather clears ups, the aerial operations will be carried out in those areas,” he added.